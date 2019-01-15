Joy-Anna Duggar Returns To Wedding Weight 10 Mos. After Baby #1: Her Weight Loss Secrets

Joy-Anna has lost all of her pregnancy weight — and then some! The ‘Counting On’ star opened up about her post-baby body progress in a new video. Take a look!

It’s already been almost a year since Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 25, welcomed their son Gideon, 10 months — but time isn’t the only thing that’s flying. The new mom has also been shedding pounds like crazy! She opened up to her Instagram followers on Jan. 14 about the program helping her reach her post-baby body goals. “I lost all my baby weight within the first week of doing the program and now I’m really happy because I got below my wedding weight,” Joy-Anna admitted. “Before my wedding I worked so hard to get there.” And now she’s back, and then some!

So what program is she doing exactly? While the reality star hasn’t given too many details, it’s safe to say she’s on a dieting plan, not an exercise one. “It’s such an easy program to follow and very little meal prep, which is super helpful for me and our schedule,” she said. “The cost is comparable or even less than most people are spending on their food budget already.” Joy-Anna added that she’s also getting help from a “free personal health coach” who is helping her to not only get the weight off, but keep it off. Many suspected that she was shouting out the brand Optavia, but wished that she would be more transparent with her fans.

“I’m kinda skeptical,” one of her followers commented. “Why not say the name of the program? Why all the secrets?”

While the Counting On star does look super slim, she is keeping the specifics of her weight loss plan close to her belt. But whatever the case, it’s working for her and it’s great to see Joy-Anna looking so happy and healthy.

The new video was from the neck up, which means fans didn’t get a glimpse of her post-baby body, but even her face was visibly slimmed down.