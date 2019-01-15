Snooki, Pauly D, & More ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Send Mike ‘The Situation’ Love On His 1st Day In Prison

He might be headed to jail, but at least The Situation has the MOST supportive friends at his side. See all of the loving messages the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast sent him on day one of his sentence.

It’s official: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is headed to jail, but thankfully, he has a strong support system behind him. As the Jersey Shore star turns himself in for tax fraud offenses, his co-stars are sending him some major love! Snooki, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly D, and Angelina Pivarnick have all shared sweet posts their friend, revealing that he’s in their thoughts through the hard day. Snooki was one of the first to speak out. The mom-to-be took to her Instagram stories with a message. “Sending love to my brother today!!! We Love you!!!!” the former reality star wrote, along with a pic of the two of them.

Ronnie also sent Mike his love. “Stay strong for him!” the star urged fans, via his Instagram stories. From there, the support continued to roll in. Pauly hit up Instagram and Twitter, revealing that he hopes his friend will be out in no time. “FreeSitch” he wrote with the prayer emoji. Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina shared multiple posts about the sad news. “We love U @MikeTheSituation you got this #FreeSitch” she said in a standard Instagram post. “Pray for him!” she asked fans in another snap, on her IG stories.

The Jersey Shore star will report to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. The star is trying to remain positive on the day that he enters prison, and posted a slew of messages himself. “The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” that morning alongside a GIF that read “Now take me to jail” from the film, Goodfellas. Then, while en route to the prison, he recorded a live video. “I’m just gonna handle this and put this behind me and move forward,” he said to fans, as his wife, Lauren Pesce, recorded the Instagram Live video.

This can’t be easy for The Situation, but, at least when he gets out of the slammer, his friends will be waiting for him with open arms!