Jenelle Evans’ Husband Accused Of Pulling Gun On Woman & Chasing Her Down ‘Like A Maniac’

David Eason is stirring up trouble in his neighborhood again — this time, by sparking an accusation that he allegedly ‘pulled a gun’ and ‘chased’ a real estate agent that was scouting for land. Wife Jenelle Evans thinks it’s a lie!

David Eason doesn’t have the reputation as the friendliest neighbor on the block! This latest allegation doesn’t help his street cred, as North Carolina resident Kelli Britt Faulk accused the former Teen Mom 2 star on Jan. 12 of harassing her mom, who had wandered into the area. “Just thought you should know that the woman you just pulled a gun on was my mom,” the woman, who claimed to loosely know David from past high school parties, wrote on David and wife Jenelle Evans’ Facebook page. “The woman in that white car was my mom which is a real estate agent who was out looking for land.” In another comment, she added, “He chased her down with it like a maniac. My momma is nosy. And she wouldnt [sic] harm a fly.” This accusation hasn’t been verified, and HollywoodLife has reached out to David and Jenelle’s reps for comment.

Jenelle is flat-out denying that David had a gun on him, despite his love for firearms. “Thought you should know that your mom is a liar. David had his phone on him and nothing else. But if she comes on my property again she will be charged with trespassing and harassment,” the MTV star replied. She added in a follow-up comment, “And there’s no land for sale on my road…once again another lie.” The ladies proceeded to go back-and-forth at it with more snide comments!

While it’s unclear whether David was armed or not, he has stated that he’s serious about two things: his guns and land. Jenelle’s husband posted a selfie of him snuggling a firearm on Dec. 18, and claimed that the United States Secret Service visited his home. In a caption addressed to Donald Trump, he wrote, “I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone “red flagged” them. Then I told them to get the fuck out of my house and dont [sic] ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy sh*t, I thought your people were all about border security.” As if he wasn’t clear enough, he added, “I hope and pray that nobody ever tries to trespass on my property as they will be met with fire and fury, the likes of which they have never seen before.” Yikes.

During the same month the Secret Service allegedly paid David a surprise visit, he was charged for “illegally towing the truck of North Carolina resident Terry Hill,” according to Radar Online. Just a week later, David uploaded a video of him threatening and accusing a neighbor of dumping a deer carcass on his land. It’s safe to assume that David and Jenelle aren’t looking to join a neighborhood association anytime soon.