Happy Birthday Chicago West: The Most Adorable Pics Of Kim & Kanye’s 1-Year-Old

Where does the time go? Kim and Kanye’s youngest is already celebrating her first year — and what a year it’s been! Take a look at Chicago’s cutest photos.

It’s official — Chicago West is celebrating her first birthday! The little one was born on Jan. 15, 2018, and her first twelve months with Kim Kardashian, 38, Kanye West, 41, and older sibs North, 5, and Saint, 3, have just flown by. Lucky for Chicago, Kim and Kanye’s youngest joined the family within months of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughters Stormi Webster and True Thompson, so her first year was full of cousin playdates. Whether sweet Chi and her built-in besties were falling asleep in the car or wearing matching pink PJs, the little one has been melting hearts nonstop.

Considering she’s been spending so much time with her younger cousins, it’s safe to say that Chicago is going to be an amazing older sister when Kim and Kanye’s alleged surrogate delivers their baby boy this spring. She’s going to have her big sis role in the bag! But on her birthday, it’s all about Chi — and we bet that her parents are going to throw her an epic bash to celebrate her first year in the family! Considering Saint just rang in his third with Reign Disick, 4, with a joint Tarzan-themed party, complete with an indoor rainforest and festive cakes, and Dream Kardashian, 2, turned two with the help of a fairy wonderland one month earlier, expectations are really high!

And don’t forget, North’s first birthday party was an epic “Kidchella” bash. So what could Kim and Kanye have up their sleeves for Chicago’s first? Fans cannot wait to find out– and to see pics of Chi, Stormi and True celebrating together.

They’re the sweetest cousin trio, and this is just the beginning of their back to back to back birthdays. Yay!