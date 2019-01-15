17 Stars Slaying In Cutout Gowns On The Red Carpet: Kim Kardashian & More

Cutout dresses are in and they’re here to stay! Stars like Kim Kardashian, Ciara and Lady Gaga have worn this sultry style on the red carpet in their own way, while incorporating plunging necklines, fringe and thigh-high slits! See these stars and more in the sexiest cutout gowns!

Celebrities are obsessed with cutout dresses on the red carpet! From Kim Kardashian, 38, to Ciara, 33, Lady Gaga, 32, and more — Hollywood’s hottest stars are rocking this trend and setting the tone for red carpet style. The fun part apart cutout dresses is their diversity. They come in all sorts of different shapes, styles and colors.

Kim once wore a silk dress with cutouts on the red carpet, while Ciara rocked a sheer, nude look with back cutouts. Both stars accessorized and styled their cutout looks completely different! The possibilities with cutouts are endless, which is why so many stars gravitate towards showing more skin in the spotlight. Take a look through our attached gallery of the best cutouts we’ve seen on the red carpet, and let us know what look is your favorite!

A fashion moment we must discuss is Winnie Harlow‘s cutout Cannes look from May 2018. The supermodel, 24, turned heads in a Jean-Louis Sabaji silver silk dress at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the 71st annual film festival in France. Winnie’s look had the sexiest combination of details in one dress — side cutouts, a thigh-high slit and a long train. Paparazzi caught the perfect shot of her side cutouts and her dress train, which flowed in the wind as she walked the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian in a silver cutout gown by Rick Owens on the red carpet at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany jewelry launch in New York on October 9, 2018.

See these stars and more wearing sultry cutout dresses on the red carpet! From Ruby Rose, 32, in a bright yellow gown, to Lindsey Vonn, 34, in a fierce red dress, there are so many cutout style ideas to be seen in our attached gallery!