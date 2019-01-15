Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer 6-Pack & Jokes About Washing ‘Down That D*** Breath’ With Mimosas

Cardi B’s humor is as spicy as her outfits! Watch her crack an x-rated joke & flaunt her hot bod while promoting her new Fashion Nova line.

Cardi B, 26, is never one to shy away from a little risqué social media action. The “Money” rapper shared a new Instagram post with fans on Jan. 14, and her message will have you rolling on the floor laughing. Cardi’s new video shows her standing in a sexy lace bra top, and a pair of hole-filled jeans, but it’s her words that will have you snapping to attention. “This whole entire outfit right here is part of my Fashion Nova collection,” Cardi starts by saying in the clip. But – her words quickly become X-rated. She adds that the ensemble is the perfect outfit to wear to brunch, and “wash down that dick breath of yours with some mimosas.” Yep, she went there! Regardless of where Cardi’s fans want to wear her Fashion Nova collection – they’ll be looking cute AF. Cardi looked flawless in her outfit, and you can even snag the pieces for yourself!

It’s hard to believe that it was just six months ago Cardi gave birth to her little one, Kulture, because her bod is banging! Card’s toned 6-pack abs were clearly visible in her new video, and she looked more fit than ever as she plugged her new line. “Make sure ya check out my @fashionnova collection…..My new collection coming soon ❤️” she captioned her post. The mother of one’s video comes just over a week that she revealed that Kulture had terrible cold, so it’s nice to see she’s doing better, and mom can get back to work!

Meanwhile, Cardi still hasn’t quite sorted things out with her man Offset, however, we’re told that a reconciliation might happen very soon. A source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two exes have been talking to each other a lot in the past few weeks. “Cardi really misses Offset and friends feel that a reconciliation is going to happen sooner than later,” our source said. “Offset and Cardi have been speaking a lot more recently. Cardi misses Offset because she is realizing that nobody has quite supported her in the way that Offset has.”

See Cardi’s new hilarious video clip above. This lady always brings the laughs, and this time, her joke just happened to be a little x-rated.