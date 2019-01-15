Burger King Trolls Trump For Typo After He Tweeted He Served ‘Hamberders’ At White House

Maybe this is why Donald Trump prefers McDonald’s? After he tweeted he was serving ‘hamberders’ to the Clemson football team, Burger King roasted the president over the typo!

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” President Donald Trump, 72, tweeted on Jan. 15. ”Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!” Trump (or one of his aides) caught the typo and replaced the tweet with one that spelled “hamburgers” correctly, per New York Post. However, Trump’s attempt to edit this mistake failed, as @BurgerKing later roasted the prez over this typo: “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

While typos are embarrassing, perhaps the more disgraceful behavior here is not what Trump tweeted but what he did. He actually served a mountain of junk food to the Clemson University football team when they visited the White House. McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, Big Mac, and Filet-Of-Fish sandwiches were stacked in pyramids, while Wendy’s sandwiches were piled in mounds, per the Chicago Tribune. Silver gravy boats were filled with packets of dipping sauces for Chicken McNuggets, while on a separate table, Domino’s pizza and French Fries warmed under heat lamps.

“I thought it was a joke,” an unnamed Clemson player was captured saying, and Twitter was less kind, mocking him for this junk food banquet. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president would be footing the catering bill because of the ongoing partial government shutdown meant those who would handle the event’s menu were furloughed, but Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that “since “paying the check, …he had to get the cheapest food they could find.”

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

Trump might have also lied – gasp! – about the size – double gasp! – of the dinner. In a video that Hunter Walker shot for the event, Trump spoke about how the White House brought in 300 hamburgers for the event. After the dinner wrapped, per Rolling Stone, Trump had tripled the number of burgers. “We bought 1,000. Burger King. All American companies. Burger King, Wendy’s and McDonald’s.” If this were true, Rolling Stone estimated that the 119 players would have to eat over seven hamburgers within an hour (and that doesn’t include the pizza, salad, and fries.) While this semantics is, as RS states, “is all very stupid,” it is an indication of “how casually Trump lies. He does not strategically pick and choose where he is going to exaggerate the truth or which numbers he’s going to inflate. He just does it. It comes as naturally to the president as breathing.” And tweeting. Let’s not forget that.