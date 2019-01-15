Josiah is NOT looking forward to the new guests coming aboard in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Below Deck’ episode. He recalls being brutally bullied in the past. Watch now.

The entire crew is getting ready for the arrival of new guests, but Josiah is not excited about it in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 15 episode of Below Deck. He asks Laura for help in making the beds before the new arrivals, and he opens up about being bullied in the past.

“When I was in high school, they were bullying me because I was gay,” Josiah says. “I then went to the gay world, and they were bullying me because I wasn’t wearing the right things or wasn’t gay enough. It just wasn’t fun for me.”

He continues: “With eight gay guys coming on the boat that look like the ones who used to bully me, it’s kind of pushing me back into a road I don’t really want to go down. I’m just not looking forward to this transfer at all.” He also calls the new transfer his “worst nightmare.”

Over the holidays, Josiah went home to England to visit his mom, who is currently battling breast cancer. “So lovely to spend a few days with my beautiful mum. You can still be beautiful while going through chemo,” he captioned a beautiful Instagram photo with his mom.

