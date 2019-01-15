‘Married At First Sight’s Ashley Petta Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Anthony D’Amico

Ashley gave birth to her first child with Anthony, and we can’t wait to watch the pair take on parenthood. Click here for all the details on their milestone moment!

Ashley Petta, 32, and Anthony D’Amico, 35, may have been married at first sight, but they had to wait nine months to meet this little one! But their baby is finally here, which means the Married at First Sight stars are no longer just that couple who tied the knot on a Lifetime reality show — they became proud parents a baby girl on Jan. 12, according to Us Weekly. “Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut 3 weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34am weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces,” the couple said in a statement. “We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.” A source further told Us Weekly that “the new family of three is home and enjoying every minute of each other.” We’re so excited for them to tackle this next chapter of their lives. They’ve sure done a great job at maintaining a successful marriage as perfect strangers, so we think that Ashley and Anthony have this in the bag.

The couple announced that they were expecting in August with a sweet sonogram pic shared on their Instagram accounts. “We’re pregnant! I am so excited to finally share this exciting news with everyone,” Ashley said. “We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together. We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world. We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.” And guess who sounded just as pumped as she did? Her hubby!

“I’m gonna be a Daddy!” he said. “@ashleypetta and I are so excited to announce that we’re pregnant! Ashley and I have always wanted to be parents and can’t wait for our little one to arrive.”

We can’t wait to see this pair tackle parenthood. Ashley and Anthony are always posting pictures with their nieces and nephews on social media, and going from aunt and uncle to mom and dad is a natural next step. Good luck, guys!