Anne Hathaway Wows Fans With Her Epic Matthew McConaughey Impression

Anne Hathaway would’ve been a shoo-in for the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ after hearing her impression of the film’s star, Matthew McConaughey! Hear her master the drawl that has wooed moviegoers for years.

Anne Hathaway’s most notable roles: Princess Mia, Fantine, and now, Matthew McConaughey. The 36-year-old actress proved that she’s a true chameleon when it comes to her trade, which she demonstrated by imitating Matthew’s Texan drawl and unique treatment of syllables during her Jan. 14 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! You see, Anne absorbed some McConaughey while filming their upcoming film, Serenity. “All of a sudden you’re with him and you find yourself kind of like leaning back,” she told Jimmy Kimmel, reclining in her seat. “Maybe don’t enunciate as much. But sometimes you do — You enun-ci-ate-in-ten-tio-nally.” But she wasn’t done mastering Matthew’s iambic pentameter.

“You drink more, you feel a little bit cooler, he’s just great,” the Les Misérables star continued. “I think it’s fun when you spend enough time with him, you know how to riff as him.” And that’s when she launched into a speech about “football,” per Jimmy’s suggestion, that had us wondering if Anne was Matthew’s understudy for We Are Marshall. “Football. Foot. Ball. I like it, I like the Tennessee Tit-ans. I like the Patri-ots — God bless America. Before a game…sit down, play a little ball, maybe break a sweat first, have the the kids, children, family, intentions.'” Just try not to imagine these words in Anne’s voice. You can watch the full impression, which made Jimmy feel like he was in “the backseat of a Lincoln,” below.

Anne has had ample opportunity to “riff” with Matthew, as they also co-starred in the 2014 space film, Interstellar. They played a daughter-father duo in the science fiction flick, but in Serenity, the two co-star as a divorced couple who reunite for a sinister reason: Anne’s character wants Matthew’s character to murder her husband.

The bedazzled pantsuit that Anne wore to sit in Jimmy’s interviewee seat gave us flashbacks to the leopard-print gown she graced at the 2019 Golden Globes — another attention grabber! Anne was a presenter at the award show on Jan. 6, but we’re hoping that her films coming out this year — The Hustle in addition to Serenity — will make her a nominee at the next show.