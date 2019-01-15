Anna Faris Offers To Officiate Ex Chris Pratt’s Wedding & Reveals How He Told Her About Proposal

Did Anna Faris just set the ultimate ‘friendship with your ex goals?’ Not only is she ecstatic that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged, but she wants to be the one that marries them!

“Sweet Chris [Pratt, 39], my ex, got engaged to Katherine [Schwarzenegger, 29] today,” Anna Faris, 42, said on the Jan. 15 episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. The Mom actress was genuinely thrilled over the news that her ex-husband is about to get married again. “I am so happy for them. I knew it was going to happen. I love her and I love him. I’m just so happy that they’ve found each other.”

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night.’ And I was like, ‘Ahh, that’s amazing.’ And I texted him back like, ‘I just wanted to remind you I’m an ordained minister,’ “ Anna added. “And I do want to congratulate Chris and Katherine. I love you guys….I’ll send you a text saying, ‘hey, by the way, I talked about you guys on my podcast.’…they’re both f*cking amazing people. There isn’t any bitterness. I am just so happy that we’re all really happy.”

During this moment of joy, Anna brought up how she subscribes to “the idea of expanding the family and love,” while bringing up Jack Pratt, 6, the son she shares with Chris. She even pitched the idea of having Chris and Katherine on Unqualified sometime closer to their wedding date. “I would love that,” she said while laughing. ‘Wedding planning. What’s it like?’ You know it’s my favorite topic!”

Since Anna was given the insider info to this engagement, no wonder she was one of the first people to congratulate Chris after he shared the news. “I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!” she wrote underneath the engagement photo Chris shared to his Instagram. As to when they’ll tie the knot, that’s unknown, but a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Chris would “welcome Anna to his wedding with open arms.”

It is quite amazing how there’s apparently zero bitterness between Chris and Anna. The two split in August 2017, ending a decade-long romantic relationship. They filed for divorce in December 2017 and finalized it by October 2018. While some exes hold onto the pain that caused the breakup, any hurt feelings have evaporated between these two. Anna and Chris act like each other’s biggest fan. The two even went on a trick-or-treating double date with their son, bringing along their respective significant others (Chris and Katherine, Anna and her boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48).