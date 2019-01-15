Alexis Skyy Cooks Dinner For Her New ‘Bae’ Rob Kardashian After He Confesses She’s His ‘WCW’

Are Rob Kardashian’s feelings requited? Just hours after the ‘KUWTK’ star revealed his ‘WCW’ is Instagram model Alexis Skyy, she worked up a feast in the kitchen for a mysterious ‘bae.’

That escalated quickly. On Jan. 14, Rob Kardashian, 31, revealed that he’s pining after Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy, as he reposted a sexy photo of her to Snapchat and wrote, “My WCW…I’ve been wanting you for so long.” But he doesn’t have to admire her from afar! Hours later, Rob updated his Snapchat with a video of Alexis sipping a drink in a familiar room. It was none other than Kris Jenner’s kitchen, judging by the floors, countertop and mirror that we’ve often seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. You can witness the video below for yourself! Keep in mind that Rob had moved back in with his mom by Jan. 2018, which was revealed from his court documents in Nov. 2018.

Alexis also took to her Instagram page to share that she’s “prepping dinner for bae,” and proceeded to post multiple videos of her whipping up marinated chicken, baked mac n’ cheese, mashed potatoes and garlic corn. However, she didn’t tag Rob or specify who’s her “bae,” but did add a Calabasas geotag — AKA, Rob’s neighborhood! You can see a screenshot below. We do have to note that Alexis’ friend Ikey Holley-Canady (@kingikey) was also in their company, so they weren’t alone. He even posted a video of the model cooking on his Instagram Story, complete with a heart emoji, which Alexis reposted to her own IG Story. Ikey is also a friend of Alexis’ ex, Fetty Wap, and appeared in one episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. With that said, it’s unclear if Alexis was just stirring the pot with her “bae” comment.

But we do know that Rob’s “WCW” comment about Alexis certainly stirred the pot. The lnstafamous model just got into a brawl with Rob’s ex, Blac Chyna, on Jan. 12! Alexis claimed that the ladies were drinking together at a party in Los Angeles, per Chyna’s request, as retold in Instagram story messages and a Live session that were deleted but TMZ obtained. According to Alexis’ side of the story, their hangout went south out of nowhere when Chyna allegedly cursed her out — so the model posted a fired-up message afterwards. “Come ya [sic] punk a** outside!!!!! B**** [you] tried the right b**** but ran!!!” she wrote. “I promise u [sic] I’m not leaving this b**** until it punk crack head a** come out side [sic]!!!” You can watch HollywoodLife’s recap of the feud above.

Understandably, fans were shocked to see Rob calling Alexis his “Woman Crush Wednesday” just two days after the fight! After one fan tweeted that Rob should “leave the pettiness to the ladies,” he snapped back, “Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that.”