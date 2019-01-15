Adele Is Completely Unrecognizable As She Channels June Carter In Poofy Dark Brown Wig

Hello? Is that you Adele? The singer took to Instagram on Jan. 15 with her best impression of country music’s June Carter, and well – she nailed it!

Adele, 30, is no stranger to over-the-top attire, but her latest look just might take the cake. The “Hello” hit-maker decided to channel country music legend June Carter in her newest Instagram snap, and she was completely unrecognizable! Adele donned a long, brunette wig for the snapshot, which she paired with a flowing, lilac lace dress. The singer embodied the the late wife of Johnny Cash to perfection in the pic, as she carried an autoharp instrument in her arms. “June Carter Cash,” Adele captioned the pic, followed by a heart.

The singer has been laying low, almost entirely out of the spotlight these days, so you KNOW when she posts something, it’s going to be good! Her portrayal of the five-time Grammy award winning country crooner had fans falling in love. “Wow I love it!” one fan praised in the comments. “Loving the hair! ❤️” another said, applauding her wig. “You look amazing fabulous gorgeous,” a third fan wrote below the pic. Adele’s get-up was so good, that some even questioned if it was actually her! “Is this you?” one fan asked. Adele looked so at home in her June Cash inspired garb, that the snapshot has us wondering: Would Adele ever drop a country-inspired hit?!

Even celebrities have a little fangirl in them, and Adele let hers out this past November, when she heard that the Spice Girls were embarking on a reunion tour! The singer, who has remained mum on social media, broke her silence. In a photo, which she posted on Nov. 5, Adele showed off a younger version of herself sitting in front of a plethora of old school Spice Girls posters with a wide smile plastered on her face. “HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY ✌🏻,” her caption read.

We don’t get to see much of Adele’s life on social media these days, but we are truly blessed today! See her perfect portrayal of June Carter above!