50 Cent Slams Teairra Mari For Not Paying Up After She Loses Revenge Porn Lawsuit: ‘I Want My Money’

50 Cent wants his money! In his 3rd Instagram post trolling Teairra Mari, 50 is demanding her to pay him $30K! His posts came after he reportedly won a revenge porn lawsuit she filed in May, following her claim that he posted a nude pic of her!

50 Cent, 43, continues to troll Teairra Mari, 31, online after he came up victorious in a revenge porn lawsuit that she filed last year. The Love & Hip Hop star initially sued the rapper for reposting an explicit photo of her online in May 2018. But, a Los Angeles judge dismissed all allegations against 50, and ordered Mari to pay him a total of $30,618, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

“Look Tiearria [Teairra] if you don’t pay me the money. I’m gonna get paid directly from Love & Hip Hop. The Lawyers are now watching your social media post so this could lead to you having tax issues for unreported income. I know you took the 9k out your chase account,” 50 wrote in a post on Instagram, January 15, alongside a headline about his victory in court.

News of the revenge porn lawsuit verdict came about on January 11. — That’s when 50 began trolling Mari online. The Power star demanded her to “cough up the money” on January 12, in a post on Instagram. If she didn’t pay him, 50 added that Mari “can go with R. Kelly and sh-t in a bucket.” In another post on January 14, he demanded his money again. “Look Teairra it’s been a whole weekend, I WANT MY MONEY NOW!!! you ain’t got 30k call your Boo tell him you need 30. LOL,” he wrote alongside a screen-grab of a headline about their lawsuit.

50, according to the court docs, originally requested that Mari pay $161,550 for his legal bills. But, the judge did not grant him the full amount. Right now, Mari reportedly owes the rapper $30,618, and, according to him, she has yet to pay up. It’s unclear if the judge gave Mari a certain time frame in which the money has to be paid.

As previously reported, Mari sued 50 and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad last May on claims that the two purposely leaked graphic sexual images of her online — after her Instagram account was allegedly hacked. She also alleged that Abdul-Ahad leaked a sex tape involving her. 50, who is said to be friends with Abdul-Ahad, apparently reposted one of the explicit images with an added lewd comment.

At the time of the alleged leak, Abdul-Ahad denied the allegations made against both him and 50. “I deny all of these allegations, I had nothing to do with leaking this tape… she knows that I didn’t do this,” he told HollywoodLife during and EXCLUSIVE interview in May. He also vowed to “do whatever” it took to clear his name, as well as 50’s because “he [50] had nothing to do with this.” Abdul-Ahad also claimed that he and Mari were still together at the time the explicit photo was posted to her IG page, and that someone must have hacked their texts.