50 Cent’s Most Explosive Feuds Of All-Time: Wendy Williams, Ja Rule, Meek Mill & More

50 Cent only continues to grow his list of enemies. Between Wendy Williams, and his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, he just can’t seem to let go of internet feuds! See all of his most wild celeb beefs to-date.

It seems like each day, a different feud arises for 50 Cent. The 43-year-old rapper can’t seem to stay out of the rap beef spotlight, and his list of enemies only continues to grow. In 2018 alone, he found himself in heated spats with the likes of TV personality Wendy Williams, 54, and rapper Ja Rule, 42, and the list goes on. His long-time beef with his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins continued to drag, and he even reignited the controversy between himself and Floyd Mayweather, 41. Join us in taking a look at all of 50’s most explosive feuds to date!

While Fifty has put a few of his feuds to rest, his beef with Wendy is alive and well. Daggers were drawn in December of 2018, when Fifty dissed Wendy’s appearance, and the two haven’t exactly patched things up. On Jan. 14 he posted side by side photos of the talk show host next to E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, from Steven Spielberg‘s beloved 1982 film. “Wendy Williams reported seen in Brooklyn creeping, trying to find her a Boo Thang,” he captioned the cruel diss.

Fifty’s feud with his ex Shaniqua has only escalated with time, and the most recent developments have gotten especially ugly. This time around, 50 started a war, posting a photo of a body covered in a complete body cast on Jan 7. “My first international tour I came back Shaniqua was like Boo, that’s you LOL,” the meme read. He expanded in the photos caption, “She went and got her body done, I thought she was doing real estate with that money. Said what the f*** you do b****.” Of course, Shaniqua wasn’t letting him have the last word. She hit up Instagram and posted a screenshot of a Google search for ‘genital herpes,’ saying, “Can you get plastic surgery for this? Asking for my baby daddy.” So. much. shade.

The pettiness only continued with 50 when it came to Mayweather. Fifty was infuriated by the boxing champ’s December, 2018 post, showing off his cars, and felt like the video was a jab at him. “I thought I blocked this n***a, see me wit white, now he going all black,” 50 wrote in a post of his own. “Now I’m going skittles on his ass all colors,” the rapper continued. While the dust has yet to settle on a number of 50’s feuds, there are a couple that have been put to rest. See all of his most controversial fights by clicking through the gallery above!