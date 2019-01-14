5 Things
Hannah Brown: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Miss Alabama 2018 Who Is On 'The Bachelor'

Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown is one of the beautiful contestants of ‘The Bachelor’ season 23. As the season progresses, here’s what you need to know about this pageant queen!

The Bachelor season 23 is well underway, and there are so many beautiful and confident ladies to get to know. One of those contestants is Hannah Brown, 23, who is one of two Hannahs on Colton Underwood’s season. So, who is Hannah Brown? Check out these 5 key facts about her.

1. Hannah was Miss Alabama 2018! Hannah is an Alabama native from Tuscaloosa. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama! She also competed in the Miss USA pageant alongside Miss North Carolina 2018 and Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes. After a year serving as Miss Alabama, Hannah handed her crown to Miss Alabama 2019 Hannah McMurphy. Hannah B. currently works as an interior designer.

2. She is a huge football fan! Hannah was a born and bred Alabama fan. She’s a proud member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to her ABC bio. Colton was a college football player and played in the NFL!

3. She has a great approach for dealing with drama. Oftentimes in The Bachelor mansion, the drama between the contestants is VERY tense since they’re all competing for Colton’s love. When the tension gets turned up a notch with the ladies, Hannah says she’ll “kill ’em with kindness. I don’t want to say one bad word about another girl, and unfortunately not everybody will take that same approach,” she told Access.

4. There are TWO Hannahs from Alabama on The Bachelor this season. Hannah Godwin, 23, is also a contestant, and she’s also from Alabama. What a small world!

5. Hannah has struggled with anxiety and depression. At one point during her struggles, she had to take time off from pageant competitions. “In that moment, it is so hard to see joy in life. I can remember times where I didn’t want to get up,” Hannah said, according to Alabama News Center.