Alexis Skyy: 5 Things To Know About Rob Kardashian’s ‘WCW’

Rob Kardashian is crushing hard on Alexis Skyy ever since the ‘LHH’ star got into a huge fight at a club with his ex Blac Chyna. We’ve got five things to know about the reality star

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Alexis Skyy, 24, is Rob Kardashian‘s newest crush following her fight with his ex Blac Chyna. While it was only a Monday, on Jan. 14 he decided to make her his Woman Crush Wednesday on Snapchat, posting a pic of Alexis in a skintight, neon pink skirt and bra top and writing “My WCW…I’ve been wanting you for so long.” Alexis claims that Chyna befriended her at a party only to turn on her, causing a major fight and even throwing a drink at the reality star. We’ve got five thing to know about Alexis.

1. Alexis Skyy is her professional name.

She was born Anastasia McFarland and grew up on Long Island, NY. She’s of Jamaican and Dominican descent.

2. Alexis has had a similar career trajectory as Chyna.

Both started out as strippers then turned into entrepreneurs. While Chyna has her eyelash salon and online company, Alexis opened up her own spa in Atlanta, GA in 2016 called The Bella Sky Spa. Sadly it closed a year later.

3. Alexis had a two year relationship with Fetty Wap which later produced a daughter.

The two were involved from 2014-2016. Alexis announced on October 14, 2017 that she was pregnant with Fetty’s child, despite him having a baby daughter Khari Barbie with her LHH arch-enemy Masika Kalysha the year before.

4. Alexis has called daughter Alaiya her “miracle baby.”

She was forced to give birth to her daughter at just 23 weeks into her pregnancy in January of 2018. The baby was delivered via emergency C-section while Alexis underwent seven blood transfusions. Her baby weighted only 1 lb. at birth, underwent four brain surgeries and was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for five months. Alexis was finally able to bring her home on May 10, 2018.

5. Alexis loves to flaunt her body.

Like Chyna, she loves posting tons of super racy pics to her Instagram. Be it underwear, skimpy lingerie or thong bikinis, Alexis has a banging body and loves showing it off. Also like Chyna, she has tattoos on her legs and booty, including a giant butterfly on her right butt cheek. Rob seems to definitely have a type!