Travis Scott Shopped For Engagement Rings For Kylie Jenner: He’ll Be Ready To Propose Sooner Than Later

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner call each other “hubby” and “wifey,” but they’re not actually married. Travis might change that soon! The Astroworld rapper has spent “a solid few months” looking at engagement rings and fancy jewelry for Kylie, but just hasn’t felt ready yet to pop the question. Travis is working up the courage, though, to finally make Kylie his wife, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

“Travis has had engagement on the brain and was ring shopping in December around the holidays,” the source said. “He quietly placed a few potential rings on hold as well as some diamond necklaces for Kylie as he pondered what to buy her. In total, Travis had about $200,000 worth of jewels on hold at a jewelry store in Beverly Hills.” Oh my god! How exciting is that? Both Kylie and Travis have made it clear that they want to spend the rest of their lives together, and even give their 11-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, some siblings. They’re very young, but they’re very in love.

So, while Travis had all of that ice on hold, he chickened out and didn’t get the rings. Instead, he ultimately decided to gift Kylie with a $35,000 diamond necklace. Can you imagine getting that as a consolation prize? “Now that the Super Bowl [halftime performance] is locked, he may finally be ready,” the source explained. “He is very serious about proposing and has narrowed down what he’s looking for, but it has to feel right for him. He hasn’t purchased anything yet, but he has narrowed it down to what he does want to buy — which will be sooner rather than later.“

