Tom Brady ‘Confident’ The Patriots Will Beat The Chiefs In AFC Championship & Earn A Trip To Super Bowl

Tom Brady is a proven champ and he’s absolutely sure his New England Patriots will make it past the favored Kansas City Chiefs to the team’s third straight Super Bowl appearance.

While most NFL prognosticators all season have been predicting the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53, never count out New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady to let another trip to football’s biggest game get away from him. “Tom feels confident about his team’s chances to beat the Chiefs next weekend and earn another trip to the Super Bowl. Tom is ready to go, feels healthy, strong and knows what it takes to win big games like the AFC Championship against Kansas City,” a source close to the 41-year-old NFL superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tom is focused and will be preparing all week for this big game and is excited about the challenge in front of him and his New England team,” our insider adds. He was super stoked over the Patriots demolishing the San Diego Chargers on Jan. 13 with a crushing 41-28 victory to send them to the AFC Championship game once again. He posted an Instagram video saying how happy he was that their season was still alive.

“Monday January 14. It’s great to be working on a Monday. Great team win. We’re on to Kansas City baby. Let’s GO!” he said in an excited voice while on the treadmill in the gym. Tom is the king of comebacks as he proved in Super Bowl 51 when his team was down 21-3 at the half and the Atlanta Falcons looked well on their way to a win. Instead the Pats came roaring back with an epic 4th quarter that tied the game 28-28 sending it into overtime. Once again the Brady magic was alive, as after winning the coin toss he marched them 75 yards downfield that set up running back James White’s two-yard run for a touchdown and Super Bowl glory.

Tom wants another Super Bowl ring after the Patriots’ bitter loss in 2018 to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in the big game. It’s going to be youth versus experience when it comes to the game against Kansas City. Their quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just 23-years-old, 18 years Tom’s junior but has proven he’s just as explosive in the playoffs as he was during KC’s 12-4 2018 season. May the best team win on Sunday, January 20 at 6:40pm EST from Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.