The Situation & Wife Lauren: Where Their Relationship Stands As He Prepares To Head To Prison

The Situation will begin his eight-month prison sentence on Jan. 15 just weeks after getting married. But how are the newlyweds coping ahead of the sad day?

He’s barely been married for two months, but on Jan. 15, the moment that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his new wife Lauren Pesce have dreaded will arrive. On that day the 36-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star will begin his eight-month sentence for federal tax evasion just 10 weeks after he said, “I do.” But how are the newlyweds coping as the hours tick away? A source close to the couple has spoken EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife and given us an update.

“Mike and Lauren have been doing the best they can before Mike checks into prison which will be this coming Tuesday, January 15th,” the insider said. “Unfortunately, Lauren is not pregnant right now, which the couple were really hoping would happen before Mike had to go away.” In fact, the source said, “Lauren is telling friends she’s not pregnant.”

Despite this disappointment friends are stunned by how well The Situation and Lauren, 34, are dealing with the sad turn of events. “Friends are amazed at how well they are doing given the circumstances of everything,” our source said. “They really are doing great, given everything going on. Mike and Lauren are both naturally nervous, but their relationship and love for one another is stronger than ever.” The person added, “It’s frustrating for them both that they have to deal with this as newlyweds. Mike has been leaning heavily on his Jersey Shore cast members, chatting with them daily, to get through this and he knows they’ll be checking in on Lauren constantly while he’s away. They treat Lauren just like family. He can’t wait until this is all behind him.”

The Situation was sentenced on Oct. 5, weeks before his November wedding to Lauren. It marked the end of a case that has been looming over him since September 2014 when he and his brother Marc Sorrentino were initially charged with tax fraud. On the day of his sentencing, The Situation shared photos on Instagram of himself with Lauren and his Jersey Shore castmates outside the federal court. He added the comment, “We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support.”