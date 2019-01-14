‘The Passage’s Mark-Paul Gosselaar: Brad & Amy’s Backstory Will Explain Their Strong Connection

FOX’s highly-anticipated new series ‘The Passage’ debuts on Jan. 14. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Mark-Paul Gosselaar about the connection between his character and Saniyya Sidney’s Amy Bellafonte.

The Passage is based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name and stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick, Vincent Piazza, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and more. The show focuses on Project NOAH, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also wipe out the human race. When the young Amy Bellafonte is chosen to be a test subject, federal agent Brad Wolgast is ordered to bring her in. However, when he crosses paths with Amy, he realizes he must protect her.

Brad and Amy forge a connection immediately, with Brad becoming Amy’s surrogate father. “He is willing to give his life to protect her — and vice versa,” Mark-Paul told HollywoodLife at the show’s premiere event in Los Angeles. “So it is a really interesting relationship that they have and it happens rather quickly, but we learn through backstory through the first season why they are at this point in their lives and why they are willing to make this leap to connect with each other.”

Mark-Paul’s main co-star is incredibly talented Saniyya, who is just 12 years old! Saniyya may be young, but she’s one heck of an actress! “She was my scene partner, and I think to be a good scene partner you have to be willing to give and receive, and to be able to work with somebody at her age with such a level of wisdom and knowledge that this little girl has at her age was just fun for me to watch and be able to be a part of,” Mark-Paul continued.

Saniyya has loved working alongside Mark-Paul as well. “He is great, and he is so funny,” Saniyya gushed to HollywoodLife. “He is a great role model. He can connect to me because he has kids. He is great with children and to just work with him was just fun and a great experience. To go head-to-head with each other as we just try to save humanity!” The Passage will air Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX.