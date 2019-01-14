‘The Bachelor’ Recap: 2 Of Colton’s Ladies Reveal How Their Past Friendship Was Torn Apart By Jealousy

The drama is well underway on the Jan. 14 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ as two of Colton’s suitors reveal the details of their tumultuous past and trash each other to other women in the house. Here’s a recap!

It’s time for Colton Underwood to start going on some dates on The Bachelor! The Jan. 14 episode kicks off with a group date: Demi, Bri, Tracy, Elyse, Hannah G, Nicole, Onyeka and Catherine join Colton for a trip to the theater, where they’re tasked with telling stories of their ‘firsts.’ Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are special guests on the date, and they pitch in with stories about their own firsts to get things going. Colton hits the stage first, and he opens up about the first time he came clean about being a virgin — the speech gets some chuckles, and also a lot of admiration.

The ladies’ stories were a mix of sincere, aggressive and quirky. Catherine and Onyeka throw a bit of shade at each other in their tales, a continuation of their feud from night one, but it’s Demi who stands out the most. She uses story time as an opportunity to get her first kiss from Colton, and it rubs some of the other girls the wrong way. Later that night, Demi continues to annoy some of the other girls on the date by immediately grabbing Colton to talk first, then picking up the group date rose and jokingly claiming it for herself right away. Tracy takes it upon herself to pull Demi aside and let her know that her behavior was a bit bothersome. Demi apologizes, but in her confessional, she makes it clear that she’s not going to stop going after what she wants, and she remains confident that her aggressive behavior will be what Colton wants.

Meanwhile, Colton lets Elyse know that he was impressed by how she came clean about her age — at 31, she’s one of the older women in the group — during her story. He praises her confidence, lets her know he’s ‘intrigued’ by her, and they seal it with a kiss. Hannah G., who got the first impression rose last week, expresses some fears she’s having about the process, and Colton gives her a pep talk to ease her mind. Nicole opens up the most to Colton, and even tells him about her autistic brother. In the end, only one person can get the group date rose, though, and Colton chooses Elyse. Naturally, Demi is pissed.

Next up is this week’s one-on-one date, which goes to Hannah B, and the date actually falls on her birthday. Hannah and Colton go horseback riding, and when they’re talking afterward, she admits she’s having trouble opening up and not being so shy. The date does not start as smoothly as Colton hoped, and things are a bit awkward between them. He urges her to be more present and not to feel uncomfortable, and in his confessional, he admits he won’t give her a rose if she can’t come out of her shell.

During the nighttime portion of the date, Colton once again tries to coax more out of Hannah, and lets her know that she doesn’t have to feel like she needs to be “perfect” all the time. She opens up about how this is something she’s always struggled with, and finally starts to seem more comfortable. Hannah even asks Colton about his virginity, and he’s forced to have the conversation about why he’s a virgin for the upteenth time. By the end of the date, things are much more natural between Colton and Hannah, and he gives her the rose.

Back at the house, though, Caelynn reveals more about her past with Hannah B. The girls both competed in Miss USA 2018, and were roommates and close friends during the competition. However, Caelynn was named first runner-up in the pageant, while Hannah didn’t place, and Caelynn claims Hannah’s jealousy tore them apart. She explains that there’s a “facade” to Hannah, which she thinks Colton will see sooner than later.

The next group date goes to: Alex, Erika, Katie, Caelynn, Sydney, Tayshia, Nina, Kirpa, Caitlin, Courtney, Cassie and Heather, who goes into the date nervous to tell Colton that she’s never been kissed. The date is a Bachelor version of summer camp, with funs of activities all day long….and even a surprise visit from Billy Eichner! The ladies are split into two teams, with the winning team getting to stay overnight at camp with Colton. The girls go all-out, but in the end it’s Heather, Courtney, Alex, Katie, Cassie and Caelynn who win.

During her one-on-one time with Colton, Heather finally reveals that she’s never been kissed. He’s obviously understanding about it, and she assures him that the situation doesn’t mean she’s not ready to commit. For a moment, it seems like Heather might get her first kiss from Colton, but it doesn’t happen — not yet at least!

As Caelynn is spending time with Colton on the date, Hannah B is back at the house telling her side of their feud, and admits she’s worried that Caelynn will feed Colton lies about her. However, Caelynn talks only about her childhood, including filling Colton in about a near-death incident she had when she was younger. Colton admires Caelynn opening up, but he gives the group date rose to Heather for her honesty this time around.

At the cocktail party, there’s a bit of cattiness when Sydney isn’t happy that her time with Colton gets interrupted. Demi also causes quite a stir (again) when she marches up to Colton in her bathrobe, then brings him upstairs in the mansion to give him a massage! Needless to say, the other women, especially Tracy, are not happy.

Finally, it’s time for the rose ceremony. Hannah B., Elyse and Heather obviously all have roses already, but Colton also chooses Tayshia, Cassie, Caelynn, Courtney, Demi, Nicole, Kirpa, Hannah G., Catherine, Bri, Sydney, Onyeka, Katie, Caitlin, Nina and Tracy. That means Erika, Alex, Angelique and Annie are heading home this week.