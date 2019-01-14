7 Cutest ‘Teen Mom’ Baby Bump Pics: Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout & More

Catelynn Lowell & all of the stars have share some sweet baby bump pics on Instagram! Check out all of their cutest pregnancy photos of all-time!

Over the years, the stars of the Teen Mom franchise have shared some cute pics from their respective pregnancies. Recently, Catelynn Lowell posted a sweet photo of her baby bump and admitted her baby girl was ready to pop. But she’s not only the teen mom to show off her growing baby bump. Other of the show’s stars like Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, Amber Portwood, Kailyn Lowry, and Maci Bookout have also given fans an inside look on how far along they were in their pregnancies. Check out all of those photos above!

Speaking of Teen Mom stars, Javi Marroquin recently had an interview in which he shaded David Eason by saying that the camera crew should avoid going to Jenelle Evans’ home state of North Carolina. “I wouldn’t go anywhere around there” Javi told RadarOnline. “If Jenelle is around he knows what she’s doing and he knows where to find her. I wouldn’t go down there at all. I wouldn’t even go to the state.”

Not only did Javi mention his reluctance in filming with David Eason, but so has Kailyn Lowry. After The Ashley’s Reality Roundup tweeted, “#TeenMom2 crew members are refusing to work on Jenelle Evans’ shoots because they’re afraid of her husband #David Eason !” Kailyn responded in kind, writing, “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest Teen Mom news. In the meantime, check out all of the cutest baby bump pics she shared by the stars of the franchise in our gallery above.