‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Premiere Recap: Kailyn Comes Face-To-Face With Javi’s Pregnant GF Lauren

Kailyn Lowry and Javi’s pregnant girlfriend Lauren have some bad blood, so things became very awkward when they came face-to-face during the Jan. 14 season premiere of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

At the start of the Season 9 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Jan. 14, it was revealed that Javi‘s expecting another baby with his girlfriend Lauren. However, if you’ve been following the news over the past several months, this probably wasn’t a huge shock to you. But what we did find interesting was how Kailyn found out about the pregnancy. “Javi’s having another baby,” she told one of the producers, as she sat on her living room floor. “He told me that he had to talk to me about something, and I was like ‘What is it?’ [He said], ‘Lauren’s pregnant.’ I’m like, ‘OK, I knew it. Good luck. I hope everything goes well, and talk to you later.’ I didn’t even feel anything.”

As for whether or not Kailyn and Lauren have met yet, Kailyn said, “When Javi and I were ‘fake talking about getting back together’, I went through his phone and apparently, that was during a time that he was talking to me, Brianna, and her at one time. And she had this like paragraph to him and kept calling me a t***. ‘Your t*** of an ex-wife, your t*** of an ex-wife,’ [she kept saying]. After that, I don’t even care to engage — I don’t give a f***. Do what you gotta do. I don’t want to be involved with her .. You don’t exist to me.”

So basically, Kailyn and Lauren have yet to meet. So things became super awkward when they both attended Lincoln‘s soccer game towards the end of the episode. The girls were literally five feet from each other during certain points of the game, but refused to acknowledge each other. So. Awkward.

Meanwhile, Chelsea prepared Aubree for her first visit with Adam at the center, however, when they were just a few minutes away, the center called to say Adam was a “no-show”. So poor Aubree was left disappointed by her father again. To help brighten her day, Chelsea treated Aubree to some ice cream, during which Aubree said she wasn’t sad about what happened. Instead, she said she was just “disappointed”. In order for Adam to see Aubree the following week, he’ll have to pay the fee for skipping a session. But knowing Adam’s track record, we doubt he’ll do that.

Later, Briana told DeVoin to move out since he had been living with her family for two months, but still wasn’t spending a lot of time with their daughter, Nova. He didn’t seem upset about moving out — in fact, he claimed to have gotten his own place and has been working over 40 hours a week.

Leah also invited her new boyfriend, Jason, over for dinner with her daughters. Nothing substantial happened except for Leah telling producers that she waited a few months before introducing Jason to her girls. They both come from broken marriage, and Jason has a child of his own, so she seems really happy to have found him.

Finally, Jenelle squared off with Nathan in court after he accused David of swatting Kaiser with a stick. Nathan had seen swatting marks on Kaiser’s butt, and Kaiser told him that David had hit him with a stick, so Nathan wanted David to have supervised visits whenever Kaiser was there. Nathan and Jenelle tried figuring things out with mediation, but because they couldn’t come to an agreement, they’ll be given a court date instead.