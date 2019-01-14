Selena Gomez Breaks Social Media Silence & Admits Her Recovery ‘Isn’t Easy’

Selena Gomez has made her long-awaited return to Instagram, sharing a vulnerable message for her comeback post! Read her honest reflection about her ‘challenges’ of 2018, here.

Selena Gomez, 26, ended her social media silence on Jan. 14! The “Wolves” singer has been MIA from all social handles for nearly four months, announcing to Instagram that she’d be taking a “social media break” on Oct. 23. She marked her return with three gorgeous selfies of herself and an incredibly honest message, following her return from rehab in Dec. 2018! “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” Selena wrote under Monday’s Instagram post. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth.” She then opened up on the struggles she faced in 2018.

“It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming,” the singer continued. “Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.” We saw these challenges play out throughout 2018, as Selena dealt with one change after another. She had resumed a relationship with on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24, in early 2018, but they soon went back to “off-again” status. He went on to become engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 22, just mere months later in July, and Selena’s ex eventually married the model in a secret courthouse wedding in Sept. 2018.

A month after Justin and Hailey’s nuptials, a report surfaced that Selena was hospitalized for a “low white blood cell count” and suffered an “emotional breakdown” during the stay, per TMZ. The same outlet reported that Selena sought treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility afterwards in Oct. 2018 (this news broke just two weeks after Selena began her social media hiatus). The Disney alum went unseen from the public eye until Dec. 18, 2018, when she was photographed on a ski trip with friends and actress Bailee Madison in Big Bear, Calif. Since then, she has been spotted on numerous outings with friends, usually during workout sessions and hikes with pals, and always glowing. Selena even reunited with BFF Taylor Swift, 29, for a wine night at the beginning of 2019, which Cazzie David and Este Haim joined! They posed for their first public photo together since May 2018, when Selena was a guest performer at a Los Angeles concert for Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Selena said in today’s message that she’s “proud” of the person she’s becoming, and we can already tell. We’re hearing that she’s prepared to be her best self in 2019! “Selena is fully focused on herself right now, she’s all about her well-being and fitness,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on New Year’s Eve. “Selena can’t wait to put this past year behind her and start afresh” because “she has a bunch of new music that she’s been waiting to release and she’s really excited about it.” New year, new Selena, and new music…we’re excited for what she has in store for us.