Rihanna Rocks Baggiest Pants Ever With Oversized Jacket While Out In NYC: Love Or Loathe The Look?

Rihanna arguably rocked her craziest look yet, and we need your help! The singer stepped out in oversized jeans and a baggy blazer in NYC on Jan. 13! See her full look and let us know what you think!

Rihanna, 30, turned the New York City sidewalks into her very own runway on Sunday, January 13. The singer, who is a fan of wearing oversized jackets, stepped out in her baggiest look yet — a pair of oversized blue jeans and a blue and white pinstriped blazer with a white hoodie underneath. She accessorized with a pair of (you guessed it, oversized) shades, which matched her fiery red lip, and a White Mini Peekaboo bag by Fendi. See her full look below!

The ANTI pop star is known for her bold fashion choices. But, was this her most risky ensemble to date? While she’s also known to risk it all, going braless in sheer looks and other revealing outfits, RiRi proved she can pull off just about anything with her oversized streetwear. She was all smiles as the paparazzi caught her and her top knot battling the bitter east coast temperatures. And, we’re glad she layered up!

Rihanna’s got a lot to be smiling about these days. Fenty Beauty is comin’ in hot in 2019. RiRi’s wildly successful beauty brand launched a slew of new products on January 11 — 50 shades of liquid concealer and eight shades of a new setting powder. And, as the singer takes over the beauty industry, she’s also working on a new album.

Rihanna steps out in an oversized outfit in New York City on Sunday, January 13, 2019. (Photo credit: 247PAPS.TV/SplashNews.com)

Rihanna confirmed that a new album is on the horizon in an exchange with a fan on Instagram back in December. In a post promoting Fenty Beauty, one fan in the comments asked, “But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” Rihanna replied “2019.” Her forthcoming ninth studio album will be a followup to her 2016 record, ANTI. Rihanna previously mentioned that her new album will be reggae-inspired and influenced by Bob Marley.

This is year is undoubtedly going to be RiRi’s year, and here’s why: She’s already dropped a ton of new Fenty products and it’s only January 14, as well as her new Valentine’s Day lingerie collection for Savage x Fenty. She’s working on new music, AND movies! Rihanna will star opposite Donald Glover, 35, in the upcoming film Guava Island.