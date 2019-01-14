Scott Disick Shares Sweet Shot Of Reign, 4, Looking All Grown Up — New Pic

One month after his fourth birthday, Reign Disick is looking impossibly old! When did he go from a toddler to a little kid? Take a look at Scott’s latest pic of his son.

It might not seem like much time has passed since Scott Disick, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, welcomed their youngest, but Reign Disick is already four years old — and he looks it! In a new picture the little one’s dad shared to social media on Jan. 13, he was all grown up. Maybe it was because his long locks were tied back in a ponytail or because his hands were shoved into his sweatshirt pockets, but Reign looked less like a baby and more like a boy. How crazy is that? Even his facial expression looked more mature, a serious look in his eyes. He was standing up on a marble counter of some sort, a statue behind him.

“My [world],” Scott captioned the sweet shot with an emoji. While Kourtney often posts pics with her son — who could forget how adorable the mother/son pair was at the KarJenner West Christmas Eve party? — Scott’s Instagram account has taken a turn for the fatherly lately. We’re talking all kinds of photos with Reign and his older sibs Mason, 9, and Penelope, 6. Whether he’s snuggling with them on the couch, taking them out on dinner dates or presenting them with epic birthday presents, Scott has been sharing so many sweet moments with his adorable brood.

Most recently, he and Reign were lying down to watch a movie. The little one had a red Ring Pop in his hand, while his dad held onto his teeny bare foot. Aw!

Now that Reign is getting so old, though, we can’t help but wonder if Scott is thinking about having more kids in the future with his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20. He’s shown himself to be such a good dad to his three kiddos, after all!