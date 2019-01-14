Patrick Schwarzenegger Gushes Over His Future Brother-In-Law Chris Pratt: ‘He’s Such A Good Guy’

Chris Pratt just got the ultimate stamp of approval! His soon-to-be brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger, had the NICEST things to say about him!

Chris Pratt’s family size is about to double, thanks to his engagement with Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, and all parties are thrilled with the news! Katherine’s younger brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 25, couldn’t be happier for the couple, and co-signed Chris in a new interview! “Chris is great, he’s such a good guy,” Patrick told Extra in an interview on the same day his sister got engaged. “He’s someone that really values people like the fire department, the police department, and giving back,,” he added in the chat.

Chris and Katherine announced their engagement news on Jan. 14 in the most low-key way. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and his fiancee cozied up together, and in the pic, she’s showing off a massive diamond ring! “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he captioned the sweet pic. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he also wrote. As these two embark the journey towards marriage, it’s so sweet to see their families being incredibly supportive!

Patrick isn’t the only cheerleader behind this relationship. Chris’ ex-wife, Anna Farris, 42, is championing them on as well. “I’m so happy for you both!!” Congratulations!”, Anna, the mother of his son, Jack, 6, wrote under their engagement photo on Instagram. Being happy for your ex-husband’s new marriage? Now THAT’S true love. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018, and they’ve been getting along fabulously, while co-parenting their little one.

Chris and Katherine first stepped out together around Father’s Day in June 2018. While it’s unclear as to how they exactly got together, reports have claimed that it was Katherine’s mother, Maria who introduced them. Between Maria’s support, and now Patrick’s, it looks like the happy couple have built the most promising foundation for their marriage!