Nicki Minaj Nails Impression Of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly From ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Meet Editor in Chief Nicki Minaj! The rapper just gave her best impression of Miranda Priestly from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ & the video is not to be missed!

It looks like Nicki Minaj, 36, is taking a seat at Runway Magazine. Yep – the fictional mag featured in The Devil Wears Prada! The rapper took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to deliver her own take on leading lady Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, and well, Nicki was MADE for this role. In the clip, she reenacts one of the most famous scenes from the movie, and completely nails it. “Emily? How many times do I have to scream your name Emily?” Nicki asks. She then goes on to interview a potential “assistant” and delivers the one of the movie’s most scathing lines to perfection. “You have no sense of style,” she says to her candidate. “No, that wasn’t a question,” she adds, when he interjects. Ice cold!

Nicki may be a superstar rapper, but she’s also got some serious acting skills under her belt. Nicki didn’t bat an eye during her epic performance, and her role as Miranda was entirely believable! The “Barbie Dreams” hit-maker flaunted her long, lilac purple locks in the video clip, and a pair of oversized clear-framed glasses. She also donned a pastel pink jacket, and completed her look with an oversized necklace that read “Queen,” across the front. “That’s all,” she captioned the post, quoting one of Miranda’s most famous lines from the film.

This isn’t the first time that Nicki has shown love for the fashion-centric flick! In a 2014 interview, she gushed about how she watched it on repeat. “For one month straight, I watched The Devil Wears Prada until I fell asleep every night,” she told Us Weekly. Same Nicki, same!

Nicki’s video has us wanting to re-watch The Devil Wears Prada immediately! She completely nailed her Miranda Priestly impression and we have to admit, the rapper can definitely act too. Now that Nicki has reportedly joined the cast of Angry Birds Movie 2, we can’t wait to see what role she plays!