Miley Cyrus Gushes Over All The Things She Loves About Her ‘Hubz’ Liam On His 29th Birthday

Liam Hemsworth celebrated his first birthday as a married man on Jan. 13, and his wife, Miley Cyrus, had the SWEETEST things to say about him in a tribute posted to social media. Check it out here!

As if we weren’t already envious enough of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship, the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer went and proved just how perfect her man really is with the nicest message EVER on his 29th birthday Jan. 13. In her lengthy tribute, Miley gushed over all the things she loves about Liam, including his ability to “love me for me” through all the ups and downs.

“Put simply I love YOU unconditionally,” Miley concluded her message. “In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances. I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building walls but bridges…I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute together in the future. You and me baby…let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of LOVE. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life.”

Miley and Liam first met ten years ago on the set of The Last Song, and she also shared a throwback photo from behind-the-scenes of the film to commemorate Liam’s big day. They first got engaged in 2012, but broke it off a little over a year later. After spending a few years apart, Miley and Liam reunited at the end of 2015, and their on-again romance went public at the beginning of 2016.

HBD 2 Da Hubz pic.twitter.com/ijANCWnX2H — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 14, 2019

Finally, three years later, Miley and Liam got married in a super low-key ceremony in Tennessee at the end of 2018. Clearly, married life is treating them quite well!