Meghan Markle Reveals Due Date Of 1st Child With Prince Harry

Did you guess correctly? Three months after her pregnancy announcement, Meghan Markle opened up about when exactly her little one will arrive. See for yourself!

When Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, confirmed that they were expecting their first child in October, the announcement only said that the new royal was due in spring of 2019 — but Meghan just set the record straight on when exactly her baby is coming! During her Jan. 14 visit to Birkenhead, Meghan told multiple people in Hamilton Square that she had an April due date. Considering the size of her baby bump, this makes so much sense and lines up with what she allegedly told Carla Gandy. “We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” the Wallasey native revealed to People.

How amazing is that? It really won’t be long now until Meghan and Harry grow to a family of three — and until then, we’re sure the mom-to-be will keep serving incredible maternity looks. During her Birkenhead visit, for example, Meghan was absolutely glowing in a bold, bright outfit. Not only did she wear a red trench coat with matching Stuart Weitzman pumps, but she paired the colorful combo with a purple dress. With the fabric hugging her pregnancy curves and a slit up the side, Meghan stunned, completing the fab ‘fit with a nude purse.

With such a perfect sense of pregnancy style, we can’t wait to see what precious little looks she puts her bundle of joy in! Whether she’s having a boy or a girl in April, Meghan is sure to keep her baby looking cute.

But until then, we’ll just keep obsessing over each and every maternity look in the gallery above — and start counting down to April. It’s not long now!