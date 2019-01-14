Mandy Moore Looks Gorgeous In White Column Gown With Cutouts At Critics’ Choice Awards

The newlywed stunned in a ridiculously pretty gown at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13. See her Michael Kors dress below!

Mandy Moore, 34, looked breathtaking at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, held live from Santa Monica, Calif. on January 13. She wore a gorgeous, custom made Michael Kors gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Emmanuel Tarpin jewelry, and carried a bag by Jimmy Choo. She looked angelic and gorgeous in the dress, which featured cutouts at her waist and a small slit in the back. Mandy’s hair was styled using Garnier products — she’s a Garnier girl! Hairstylist Ashley Streicher also used NuMe tools for Mandy’s sleek hair.

“I decided her hair should be back in some sort of way, because of being so much dress and also to show the detail of the earrings,” Ashley told us. “I also knew that I wanted to see some hair and movement from the look, so we decided to keep her hair long and smooth but back behind her shoulders and when she turns around you would see all the long sleek healthy hair in the back.” To get the look, Ashley says, “Starting in the back, I took small 1-inch sections of hair and spray roots from mid hair with Fructis Sleek and Shine Aerosol Spray. Then I used the NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener to begin smoothing the sections on 350 degrees with a fine-tooth comb or paddle brush, giving an ever so slight bend so that the hair isn’t pin straight.”

Mandy just got married a couple of months ago, in November 2018, and wore an unexpected pink Rodarte gown. I have always thought that is must be hard for celebrities to chose a wedding dress, since they often wear couture for red carpets, but Mandy nailed it and looked picture perfect on her big day. It’s so funny that she wore pink on her wedding day, and white at the Critics’ Choice Awards!

Mandy presented the award for Best Song alongside Ricky Martin to winner Lady Gaga at the show. Congrats to all the big winners!