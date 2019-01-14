Little Mix Fans Slam Jesy Nelson For Dancing Along To R. Kelly Song Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Apparently, Little Mix member Jesy Nelson is one of the few celebs who has yet to see the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary. Fans are slamming her for continuing to support the rapper’s music.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, 27, is in major hot water. The singer shared a video of herself dancing along to an R. Kelly song, and fans are furious about it! The girl group member shared a snippet of her Saturday night shenanigans with followers on Jan. 12, which showed her and friends singing along as “Ignition” played in the background. Kelly’s controversial rape allegations seemed miles away from Jesy’s mind during her big night out. “Ignition! R. Kelly!” she excitedly said when the song came on. She quickly caught backlash for the clip, and was slammed for showing support to the rapper. “U should support victims @not support predators by listening and singing to the monsters music,” one fan said after seeing the video.

The backlash continued, and fans could hardly believe that Jesy was still bopping along to Kelly’s music, just one week after the documentary, Surviving R Kelly, premiered. The docu-series detailed the long list of sexual abuse allegations against singer, and caused a large number of celebs to denounce him entirely. “There really is no excuse for jesy nelson, she knew what she was doing and yelled ‘r kelly’ with her whole chest so bye lmfao,” one fan wrote in a tweet. “LMAO AS IF WE NEEDED ANOTHER REASON TO CANCEL JESY NELSON,” another person said. “Is jesy nelson really out here asking me to unstan by listening and singing along to r kelly because… girl i will,” one adamantly said.

Unlike Jesy, a number of stars ARE cutting ties with Kelly, and are even calling for the end to his career. Ne-Yo, 39, was one of the first stars to speak out about R. Kelly’s alleged abuse. “There is NO excuse. Music is important. It really is. But it’s not more important than protecting our children, protecting our little girls. PERIOD. #IHaveADaughter #TF!?? #MUTERKELLY,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Lady Gaga, 32, who previously collaborated with Kelly, even spoke out against him. “I intend to remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again,” she said. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner, she said in one part of her statement.

is jesy nelson really out here asking me to unstan by listening and singing along to r kelly because… girl i will — pey (@gayvodkugh) January 13, 2019

LMAO AS IF WE NEEDED ANOTHER REASON TO CANCEL JESY NELSON pic.twitter.com/wBhQYM3VX8 — 𝑏𝑏𝑦 𝑔𝑟𝑙 🎀 (@LeighForever27) January 13, 2019

As fans are cutting ties with Kelly, it looks like some are doing the same with any celebrity that continues to support him. You can see Jesy’s controversial clip for yourself above.