’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Colt Told Cops Wife Larissa Swallowed ‘Half A Bottle Of Pills’ Before Arrest

The report on Larissa’s arrest just got even more wild! Estranged husband Colt allegedly told cops that the ’90 Day Fiancé’ star swallowed pills and threatened suicide before being charged for first-degree domestic battery.

90 Day Fiancé stars Colt Johnson, 33, and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, 32, made headlines for their alleged fight on Jan. 10, but more details have since surfaced! Colt allegedly told the responding officers that Larissa “downed half a bottle of pills” and “threatened to kill herself” before she was charged for first-degree domestic battery, per TMZ. The pills reportedly came from her bottle of antidepressants, which Larissa emptied after discovering that Colt bought porn, the report added. The comments, if true, fill in the gap of what happened between their alleged fight and Colt filing for divorce on Jan. 11. HollywoodLife has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

When the alleged fight first made the news, Larissa took to her Instagram to reveal her bloodied face and scratches on her body. She claimed in a video that Colt was “abusing” her and that he called the cops first. Today’s report also rehashed her side of the story to cops, which included claims that Colt touched her “inappropriately” and “pinned her to the ground.” But law enforcement since told TMZ that the scratches appeared to be self-inflicted, while that didn’t seem to be the case for Colt’s bloody mouth — hence Larissa’s battery charge. Authorities also found that Larissa was arrested for domestic violence twice in 2018 (both cases were dismissed).

Even though Larissa was released on bail after her third arrest, she is now seeking donors for the three attorneys she needs to hire. She needs money to pay “a criminal attorney for an ongoing domestic battery case, an attorney for her divorce from husband Colt Johnson and an immigration lawyer,” according to People, which watched Larissa’s Instagram Live session on Jan. 13 (the TLC star’s Instagram has since gone private). “I’m not happy about it, I’m not proud about it, but it’s something that I need your help with now,” the Brazil native said in the teary video, the outlet reported, after she claimed her GoFundMe campaign was deleted. She didn’t explain (or know) why the fundraising website took down her page.