Lady Gaga Rocked Perfect Old-Hollywood Hair At The Critics’ Choice Awards — How To

We frequently see ‘glam Hollywood waves’ on the red carpet, but Gaga tok the look to another level at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13. See how she got her exact style below!

Timeless, classic and absolutely beautiful — that was Lady Gaga at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13. She looked sleek and chic in her minimalist Calvin Klein By Appointment gown, along with her signature massive platform boots by Giuseppe Zanotti. Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras used Joico styling products and ghd tools for Gaga’s hair look. Here’s exactly what he did:

“1. Spray Joico Blonde Life Brightening Veil throughout towel dried hair.

2. Next, use Blonde Life Brilliant Tone Violet Foam Styler. Shake well and dispense a small amount into hands. Apply evenly to clean, damp hair and comb through.

3. Blow out hair using ghd Air Hairdryer, using a boar bristle paddle brush.

4. Part hair in a deep side part.”

“5. Spray Joico IronClad Thermal Protection Spray before using the ghd CURVE Classic Curl Iron to curl and set in pin curls throughout the head.

6. Allow curls to cool before removing clips.

7. Comb out using wide tooth comb, with small amount of Joico JoiLotion Sculpting Lotion in palm of hands, Sculpting “S” waves in front of face.

8. Brush out curls in back and side using a boar bristle paddle bush, spraying JoiShape Shaping and Finishing Spray to hold.”

Lady Gaga won two big awards at the Critics’ Choice. She won Best Song for her hit “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and then TIED with Glenn Close for Best Actress! She tearfully accepted the award for Best Actress in one of the most talked-about moments of the night!