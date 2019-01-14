Kyle Richards Reveals Perfectly Toned Figure At 50 In Tiny Bikini

This is 50! Kyle Richards rang in her milestone birthday by the ocean in Mexico! The ‘RHOBH’ veteran showed off her incredible bikini bod in a sexy two-piece with a cocktail… balanced on her abs! You have to see this!

Kyle Richards, is embracing 50 in the best way! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showed off her toned figure in a sultry bikini photo by the ocean in Nayarit, Mexico on January 13. In fact, Kyle’s stomach is so flat and firm that she was able to balance her fruity, pink cocktail on her abs. And, she admitted that she’s never felt “so good, healthy and at peace,” than at age 50.

“I’m 50. There. I said it,” she wrote in a heartfelt birthday caption, under her bikini photo. “Anyone who knows me knows that I always think I’m dying so the fact that I even made it to here is a miracle. I am so grateful for this beautiful gift called life. I never imagined I would feel so good, healthy and at peace (most of the time ) I love my children , my husband , my family , my friends , my dogs , my work… SO MUCH. What else could a woman ask for? Thank you all for your birthday wishes [emoji] My cup has runneth over”.

We’re not the only ones who thought Kyle has never looked better! — Bravo stars and other celebs took to the comments section of her birthday bikini post to gush over her amazing figure and fresh face. “50 never looked so good baby,” RHONJ star, Melissa Gorga, 39, wrote with two flame emojis. RHOC star, Shannon Beador wished Kyle well on her special day and wrote, “You look younger and younger with every picture I see!” And, the comments didn’t end there. RHOC‘s Tamra Judge, 51, added, “You look amazing!”

Kyle Richards poses ocean-side in Mexico wearing a black and yellow bikini on January 13, 2019.

The reality star let her fans in on some of her health secrets when she replied to a few sweet comments. “I eat healthy 90% of the time,” she wrote to one fan who asked about her skin and diet plan. “I don’t smoke. Exercise. Juice. I do lasers on my face. That’s the best.” Kyle told another fan that she also undergoes botox, but not fillers.

The mother of four also informed one fan that as she gets older, “my boobs get bigger,” which she doesn’t “love.” But, Kyle made light of the situaiton when she said, “I’m hoping they weigh about 5 pounds each so I can deduct that from the scale.”