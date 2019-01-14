Kim Kardashian Confirms She & Kanye West Are Expecting A Baby Boy Via Surrogate

It’s very rare to get all three Kardashian sisters to sit down together for an interview, but the ladies did it for ‘WWHL.’ Kim used the occasion to confirm she’s expecting baby number four with Kanye West via surrogate.

The Kardashian-West clan is officially about to become a family of six! While it’s been rumored that Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, have a surrogate with the couple’s bun in her oven, the KKW Cosmetics founder has officially confirmed the news! Andy Cohen managed to pull off the interviewing coup of 2019 by getting all three Kardashian sisters to sit down together for an interview on Jan. 14 when Watch What Happens Live relocated to the West Coast for a week of shows. Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, and Khloe, 34, were all in one place for the first time in seven years. That’s where Kim broke the big news herself.

Up until now she hadn’t responded to the baby reports, but Kim confirmed to Andy that they are expecting a baby boy “very soon” via surrogate. She revealed, “I got drunk at our Christmas party and told people and I can’t remember who I told.” Kim rarely drinks so she must have been really chatty to let such secret news slip. One of the guests must have let the word out to the media.

Kim has officially eliminated four names for her second son, who will join big sisters North, 5, and Chicago, almost 1 as well as big brother Saint West, 3. Andy had the audience vote in a poll on four names for Kim’s new baby and they included “South,” “East,” “Calabasas” and “Lil’ Kris.” The reality star vetoed all of them.

KKW has reportedly always thought four kids was her target number for her family, as that’s the same number of children that mom Kris Jenner, 63, and late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. had. She and Kanye’s daughter Chicago was born via surrogate, as Kim has two pregnancies with dangerous complications when it came to North and Saint. She’s revealed many times how North hates having a little brother, so Saint will finally have a sibling he can play with in their family now.