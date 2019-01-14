Kenya Moore Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Skintight Dress & Heels After Revealing ‘New Mom’ Hair

New mama Kenya Moore showed off her incredible body just two months after giving birth to daughter, Brooklyn, when she wore a figure-flattering dress and heeled boots in new pics she posted to Instagram on Jan. 13.

Kenya Moore, 47, is one hot new mom! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to show off some great pics of herself looking better than ever in a tight black dress and white heeled boots while holding onto her two-month-old daughter Brooklyn‘s stroller. The brunette beauty was out to lunch with salon owner pal Lawrence Washington, 36, aka Miss Lawrence, who was also featured in some of the pics, when the snapshots were taken. Lawrence took to his own Instagram page to post more pics and express his excitement about the outing. “@thebrooklyndaly is the best brunch buddy So glad I finally met her little beautiful self. @thekenyamoore is one of my dearest friends and to see her on “Mommy Duties” is a blessing and a Gag! Love Love Love ❤️ ❤️😘,” he happily captioned his photos.

In addition to making headlines for her impressive post-baby bod, Kenya has been capturing attention for the sweet pics she’s been posting of her “miracle” baby girl. She also got some major laughs from followers when she posted a relatable Instagram photo of herself with a head full of messy hair, which she referred to as “new mom hair”. The reality celeb got pregnant through IVF and she’s been proving she’s ecstatic about her new little addition since she first announced her pregnancy back in Apr. 2018 by sharing heartfelt posts, including one about the tot’s first Christmas.

Brooklyn is the first child for Kenya and her hubby Marc Daly so it’s no surprise that she’s already smitten with her! Since she’s been posting numerous pics of her loving family of three, we think it’s safe to say that she’ll continue to do so and we truly can’t wait to see how Brooklyn changes as she grows!

It’s great to see Kenya enjoying her mommy duties and looking incredible while doing it! We’ll definitely be updating on her experiences as a mom as she continues to share them on social media.