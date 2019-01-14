See Pic
Hollywood Life

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Chris Pratt: See Her Massive Rock

chris pratt katherine schwarzengger
Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Chris Pratt and his son Jack spent time with Chris' new lady Katherine Schwarzenegger in Santa Monica. Chris and Katherine met up with Katherine's brother Patrick for lunch before doing some shopping around The Promenade. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger step out amid engagement rumors from their friends saying they could become engaged "sooner than later." The couple that exercises together together stays together as the couple is seen enjoying an outdoor workout together on a sunny day in Los Angeles. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are smitten after a date night at R+D Kitchen. The pair look to be in high spirits as they are seen heading back to her home after a quiet dinner with one another. They smile as they stroll on the sidewalk during the mid-week. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior Editor

While confirming his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt also gave fans a look at the beyond gorgeous diamond ring he proposed with. Check it out here!

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, is one lucky lady! Not only is she engaged to Chris Pratt, 39, but she has some INSANE bling to show for it! The actor popped the question and gushed all about it on Instagram on Jan. 14, along with a photo of himself and Katherine snuggling up with her ring front and center. The ring features one massive diamond set on top of a thin band, and it looks like absolute perfection on Katherine’s left hand!

The ring is somewhat similar to the ring Chris gave his ex, Anna Faris, when they got engaged in 2008. Anna’s ring also had one diamond, although it was set on a much thicker, plain silver band. Chris and Anna got married in 2009, but announced they would be separating eight years later in Aug. 2017. It wasn’t until June 2018 that Chris and Katherine started dating, and their romance has been quite the whirlwind ever since. Katherine has spent plenty of time with Chris and Anna’s son, Jack, 6, and they’ve even gone on outings with Anna and her new man, Michael Barrett.

To kick off 2019, Chris and Katherine enjoyed a vacation in Mexico with her famous mom, Maria Shriver, and other family members. Just one day before Chris shared the engagement news, he was photographed helping Katherine move out of her house, presumably so they could move in together.

No plans for a wedding have been confirmed just yet, but with how fast Chris and Katherine have moved so far, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if that next step comes fairly quickly!