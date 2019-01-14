Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Chris Pratt: See Her Massive Rock

While confirming his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt also gave fans a look at the beyond gorgeous diamond ring he proposed with. Check it out here!

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, is one lucky lady! Not only is she engaged to Chris Pratt, 39, but she has some INSANE bling to show for it! The actor popped the question and gushed all about it on Instagram on Jan. 14, along with a photo of himself and Katherine snuggling up with her ring front and center. The ring features one massive diamond set on top of a thin band, and it looks like absolute perfection on Katherine’s left hand!

The ring is somewhat similar to the ring Chris gave his ex, Anna Faris, when they got engaged in 2008. Anna’s ring also had one diamond, although it was set on a much thicker, plain silver band. Chris and Anna got married in 2009, but announced they would be separating eight years later in Aug. 2017. It wasn’t until June 2018 that Chris and Katherine started dating, and their romance has been quite the whirlwind ever since. Katherine has spent plenty of time with Chris and Anna’s son, Jack, 6, and they’ve even gone on outings with Anna and her new man, Michael Barrett.

To kick off 2019, Chris and Katherine enjoyed a vacation in Mexico with her famous mom, Maria Shriver, and other family members. Just one day before Chris shared the engagement news, he was photographed helping Katherine move out of her house, presumably so they could move in together.

No plans for a wedding have been confirmed just yet, but with how fast Chris and Katherine have moved so far, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if that next step comes fairly quickly!