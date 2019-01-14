10 Times The Kardashian Sisters Struck Sexy Poses In Bed: Kim In Her Undies & More

The bed is a sacred place for the Kardashian sisters, as it’s where some of their best selfies went down! See our roundup of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney flaunting what Kris Jenner gave them on a king-sized mattress, here.

The Kardashian sisters are the queens of the oh so strategic bed selfie. Give them sheets, a few pillows and a white backdrop and they’ll create magic. That’s exactly what happened when Kim, 38, said “Good Morning” to her Instagram fans sporting a white sports bra, coordinating string-tie bikini, and seductive lip bite on Jan. 11 — see the photo in HollywoodLife’s gallery above! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is continuing her trend of opting for bikinis instead of pajamas (and in one case, going topless altogether) for her selfies from bed.

While Kim’s always leaving IG fans in awe of her sleepy selfies that scream I woke up like this, one such photo even caused a viral sensation! In Aug. 2018, Kim promoted husband Kanye’s new Yeezy 350 Butter shoes on their shared mattress. It sparked a wave of memes mocking her pose, as some creative Twitter users even compared the look to a crime scene photo! Poor Kim, the only crime she’s guilty of is looking way too good to have just woken up. And Kourtney, 39, can be accused of the same thing! She also shared a bed selfie on the same day as Kim on Jan. 11, serving just as many looks. But instead of using her iPhone camera, Kourtney turned her boudoir into the setting of a professional shoot, wearing a leather LBD that put a lot of thigh and cleavage on display. See the shot below! The last time we saw the mother of three strike a sexy pose on bed, Scott Disick, 35, also made it into the frame. It caused a good amount of controversy, considering that her ex and baby daddy is now dating Sofia Richie, 20.

Of course, we haven’t forgotten Khloe. While the youngest of the trio doesn’t appear to share her older sisters’ affinity for bed selfies, she has still graced her feed with memorable ones. The co-owner of Good American proved that her brand’s jeans can give your tush an impressive lift! She posed by her bed, ditching a top to put the focus on her butt, and flaunted her curves in a pair of Good American jeans in Oct. 2018.

Again, check out our gallery above for even more times the Kardashian sisters had a sexy photo shoot in bed. From Kourtney wearing only a bath robe to Khloe giving a sneak-peek of her abs, there are many moments to reminisce on!