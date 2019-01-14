Mani Monday: Get Julia Robert’s Modern French Manicure At Critics’ Choice Awards

It was both a nod to the past as well as a modern take on nails for Julia Roberts at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13. See her cool manicure below!

Most people focus on the red carpet outfits during an awards show, and Julia Roberts, 51, did look stunning in a black and white Louis Vuitton outfit at the Critics’ Choice Awards. But her pants-over-dress choice was echoed by her cool nail art. She went with an “angled black french tip” thanks to Mazz Hanna, who is a celebrity nail artist and the founder of a crystal-infused beauty line. In fact, her amethyst-infused cuticle oil is a MUST for winter — it contains organic jojoba oil, organic lavender essential oil, organic geranium essential oil, and is cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free and nut-free!

Mazz told us, “The geometric shapes of Julia‘s dress inspired this new shape. We wanted to keep everything simple and minimal, but with an edgy flair.” She added, “Throwing on an angled tip to an existing manicure is an easy way to freshen your nails.” This is a great example of “nail art” being totally doable by yourself, at home. Her nails looked perfectly polished and her hands were totally healthy. See more pics from the Critics’ Choice Awards in the gallery attached above.

I have to admit, I’m not a fan of a traditional french manicure, (though it saw a resurgence in 2018, when Kim Kardashian rocked one at the 2018 Met Gala), but this “take” on the french is totally cool and modern, and fun. I also usually don’t gravitate towards super dark colors, but this gold and black combo is fresh and perfect for a formal event, or every day. We can’t wait to see more manicures during awards seeason!