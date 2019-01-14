Jayme Closs’s Mom Shot Next To Her & She Was Forced To Strip By Kidnapper

Disturbing new details emerged in court docs about Jayme Closs’ kidnapping and the murder of her parents. They include Jayme seeing her mother get shot, and what her assailant did after taking her.

New details about the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the murder by shooting of her parents, Denise and James Closs on October 15. In a criminal complaint filed on January 14 ahead of Jake Patterson, the suspect’s first court appearance, Jayme detailed how Patterson allegedly shot her father in the head as she watched, and did the same to her mother as they hid in a bathroom together. The suspect then allegedly grabbed Jayme, taped her hands and ankles together, covered her mouth with tape, and threw her into the trunk of his car. They drove for two hours to the cabin where she would remain imprisoned for the next three months.

Patterson, according to Jayme as recounted in the court docs, dragged her into the cabin, removed the tape, and forced her to take off her clothes in the bathroom. She was then reportedly told to put the clothes in a bag while the suspect made a comment about “not having evidence.” Jayme recounted that Patterson forced her to hide underneath his bed; he stacked totes and laundry bins around it, weighed down with weights so she couldn’t get out. He reportedly “made it clear that nobody was to know she was there or bad things would happen to her,” according to the docs, obtained by Daily Mail.

Jayme managed to escape after three months in captivity when Patterson left the cabin. She pushed the weights and ran. She was found by a woman walking her dog and taken to safety at a nearby home, 65 miles away from her hometown of Barron, Wisconsin.