Jacquees Trolled After He Creates New ‘King Of R&B’ Merch & Shows it Off On Instagram

Jacquees just gave the internet yet another reason to troll him. After being mocked for dubbing himself the ‘King of R&B,’ Jacquees put his title in writing, on a t-shirt!

Jacquees, 24, just keeps the laughs coming. The singer quite literally declared himself royalty back on Dec. 8, when he labeled himself the “King of R&B,” and now, his latest merch design attempts to solidify his title! After fans caught wind of his latest t-shirt design, they once again trolled him for labeling himself the R&B King. “In his dreams,” one fan wrote after seeing the merch design. “Jacquees got king of r&b on his tour merch omg I can’t,” another one. “Stop Trippin dude. You’re never the king of R & B. Chris not going anywhere,” one fan even said. “Imma need jacquees to give it a rest w this king of r&b shit cus he not,” another scathing comment read. Ouch.

Jacquees first sparked controversy on Dec. 8, during an Instagram video. “I just want to let everybody know that I’m the King of R&B right now, for this generation,” he said at the time. “I understand who came and who did that and that and that, but now it’s my turn. Jacquees is the King of R&B. I just heard it said and I’ve been feeling that. ATL, let’s get it. I’m the new King of R&B,” he added. Given that Jacquees is relatively new to the industry in comparison to the likes of Chris Brown, and Ne-Yo, his video caused quite the stir! He was trolled endlessly at the time, but it looks like the comments didn’t stop Jacquees from claiming the throne.

Just like the fans, several members of the music industry had some strong thoughts on Jacquees’ statement, and they weren’t afraid to share them. John Legend, 40, was one of those to speak out on Twitter. “Honestly I don’t think there is a king of r&b right now. Anyone consistently dominating the charts, selling out arenas, etc, a la Usher at his prime. Not a comment on quality. I think the throne is open right now,” John’s first of two tweets read. “Part of me is talking myself into saying Bruno or the Weeknd but I’m not sure they neatly fit into the genre,” he wrote in another post.

Take a look at Jacquees’ newest merch design above. The singer is getting ready to embark on his ‘4275’ tour, and the controversial tees will be available at each stop. Only time will tell how many fans walk out of the venue with one on their back!