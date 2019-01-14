‘The Bachelor’: Colton Confirms The End Of This Season Will Be ‘Different’ From What We’ve Seen Before

It looks like the end of this season of ‘The Bachelor’ is going to be another doozy! Colton Underwood told us EXCLUSIVELY that the conclusion is ‘different’ than years’ past!

Colton Underwood, 26, is looking for love on this season of The Bachelor, and while the season just started playing out for viewers, filming actually concluded several weeks ago. Of course, Colton can’t give away any spoilers, but he did tease that things will play out quite differently than in the past. We asked Colton to describe the end of his season in three words, and he told us EXCLUSIVELY, “Different, unique and challenging.” Hmmm…could this ending rival Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s as the most shocking of all-time!?

In case you forgot, Arie’s season ended with him choosing Becca Kufrin and even proposing. In between filming and when the season aired, though, he had a change of heart and decided he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. He ended things with Becca and got back together with Lauren, then proposed to her during the live After The Final Rose ceremony in March. The two are now expecting their first baby and will tie the knot in Hawaii on Jan. 12.

We’ll obviously have to wait and see how Colton’s season plays out, but things got off to a great start during the Jan. 7 premiere. Catherine Argo has already started stirring up some drama during season 23 by interrupting various women on night one to score more alone time with Colton. Plus, Heather Godwin emerged as a frontrunner after earning the first impression rose.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m a little nervous [to see] all of it,” Colton admitted in out interview. “I’m excited, but the entire thing is going to bring back a lot of memories and a lot of emotions. I’m excited to see what happens inside the house and some of the drama! Because I only got to see what I see and hear from the women in front of me.”

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The next episode will be on Jan. 14.