A pregnant giraffe at Disney’s Animal Kingdom shocked onlookers on Jan. 14 when she gave them a once-in-a-lifetime experience by suddenly giving birth in front of them during their Kilimanjaro Safari ride!

Oh, baby…giraffe! Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom had to shut down for a period of time on Jan. 14 when a pregnant giraffe suddenly gave birth in front of a crowd enjoying their popular Kilimanjaro Safaris! Some of the eye-catching scene was captured on camera in a special video from an onlooker, who was on the safari, and posted to the WDW News Today Instagram page. “We interrupt this regularly scheduled Monday to bring you A LIVE BIRTH AT KILIMANJARO SAFARIS.🦒That’s right! A sweet giraffe mama is currently giving birth on the savanna. They tried bringing her backstage, but she just wants to chill tbh ✨,” the caption for the video read.

Although a giraffe giving birth is quite the process and can last anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours, many of the onlookers, who were there at just the right moment, got to see the baby calf’s legs sticking out of its mama, according to heavy. Although the news has yet to be confirmed, it is believed that some people also got to see the exact moment the baby giraffe was born! Giraffes give birth while standing up and amazingly enough, the baby calf will know how to walk within a half hour after it’s welcomed to Earth.

The giraffe at Animal Kingdom is not the only giraffe who made headlines for her live birth. April, the giraffe from Animal Adventure Park in New York, gained national exposure in 2017 when her birth was captured on a live stream that the park broadcasted 24/7 starting almost two months prior. The baby, who was named Tajiri, made it into the world on April 15, a fitting month since the mama was named after it! Excitingly enough, April became pregnant again just over a year later in July 2018 and a camera is set up again for viewers to witness this birth as well! Giraffes are generally pregnant for 15 months but April tends to go for “16, 17, 18…19 months,” according to Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. We’re on the edge of our seats waiting!

We’ll be on the lookout for any more info about the Animal Kingdom giraffe’s baby! What a treat it must have been for the few who got to witness the birth in person!