Gemma Chan Rocks Gorgeous, Girly Ribbon Braid At Critics’ Choice — Get Exact Look

Gemma rocked the most gorgeous braid at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13, and now her hairstylist is revealing the exact steps to get the look. Plus, it was done with drugstore products!



Hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein used Dove Hair products and Olivia Garden tools for Gemma Chan’s gorgeous braid at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. Her movie Crazy Rich Asians won best comedy, and we think her braid won best beauty! “For tonight’s show, I wanted Gemma’s look to be youthful, modern and effortless,” Clariss told us. Below is the exact how to:

“1. I prepped Gemma’s hair with the Dove Care Between Washes Re-Hydrating Mist and brushed through any unwanted knots with the Olivia Garden iDetangle Brush. I wanted the hair to be slightly damp so I used the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Hair Dryer and the Olivia Garden EcoHair Thermal Round Brush to dry and reshape the hair. 2. Once the hair was damp, I used a 1’’ barrel curling iron and began to create loose waves. While curling, I spritzed Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo from the crown to the root of the head, creating additional body and lift throughout. I then ran through Gemma’s hair with the Olivia Garden Divine Care & Style 100% Boar Bristle Brush and used my fingertips to roughen the ends, creating extra volume.”

“3. Once the hair held its shape and volume, I tied Gemma’s hair into a low ponytail at the nape of her neck. From the ponytail, I created a classic braid and left a few pieces out around the frame of her face.”

“4. To ensure hold and texture, I sprayed Dove Style+Care Compressed Mico Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray. Lastly, to add more of a playful touch to Gemma’s braid, I tied a black sleek ribbon at both the top and bottom of the braid.” Gorgeous!