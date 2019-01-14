Eva Longoria, 43, Shows Off Her Strength In Grueling Workout Clip Nearly 7 Mos. After Giving Birth

Eva Longoria showed us how she whipped her post-baby body back into shape, and her workout videos are making us sweat too! Even Gabrielle Union and America Ferrera were impressed.

Eva Longoria, 43, is already pushing weights just shy of giving birth to her son Santiago Enrique Bastón seven months ago, June 19. The Desperate Housewives star shared two clips from Beverly Hills’ Granite Gym on Jan. 14, and she’s not cutting her postpartum body any slack! The actress tugged and then pushed a contraption laden with weight plates, showing off her toned shoulders and arms while doing so. “A little #MondayMotivation for all of us moms out there,” Eva captioned the slideshow of videos. “30 minutes a day – we deserve it ladies! #PowerThrough 💪🏽.” The intense workout even drew impressed responses from Breaking In star Gabrielle Union, 46, and Superstore star America Ferrera, 34!

“Get it mama,” Gabrielle wrote, and America added, “Thank you for the inspiration! I gotta get on it! It’s so hard to take time for myself, but you’re right, we deserve it!” Both Gabriella and America are new mamas, like Eva. Gabrielle welcomed daughter Kaavia James Union Wade with Dwyane Wade in Nov. 2018, while America delivered her and Ryan Piers Williams’ baby boy, Sebastian Piers Williams, in May 2018. All three ladies are in the same boat: they’re learning to adapt to working out not even a year after giving birth, or will be soon! Unexpectedly, that spurred Eva to amp up the intensity of her fitness plan.

“My workouts now are more weight training,” she told Us Weekly in Dec. 2018. “Very serious weight training.” She had told the same outlet three years prior she rotated between running, yoga and Pilates, so it was quite the change of pace! But Eva didn’t pick up barbells straight from the hospital bed. “I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” she also told the outlet before ringing in 2019. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

Eva's not only challenging herself as a new mom — the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress is also proving that ladies over 40 can flaunt just as fierce bods as the twenty-somethings!