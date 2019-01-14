Trump Mocks ‘Jeff Bozo’ In New Tweet After Shocking News Of Divorce & Alleged Affair Goes Public

Amidst the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to weigh on Jeff Bezos’ divorce and alleged affair. POTUS mocked the Amazon billionaire as ‘Jeff Bozo’ in new tweet.

While hundreds of thousands of government workers continue to work without pay because of the partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump took time to slam Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, 54, in a long tweet on Jan. 13. “So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!” Trump tweeted.

Jeff is currently knee-deep in scandal. Jeff and wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, 48, announced they were getting a divorce on Jan. 9. Just hours after the shocking divorce announcement, the National Enquirer reported that the billionaire has been seeing his friend Patrick Whitesell’s wife, Lauren Sánchez, 49, for 8 months. MacKenzie and Patrick reportedly learned of their spouses’ alleged affair in the fall of 2018. Alleged “X-rated selfies” and text messages between Jeff and Lauren have since been uncovered by the National Enquirer. “I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight…. I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you,” the alleged texts read. Jeff and MacKenzie do not have a pre-nup, so his $137 billion fortune is at stake.

This isn’t the first time Trump has spoken out about Jeff’s impending divorce. “I wish him luck. It’s going to be a beauty,” he told reporters outside the White House on Jan. 10, according to PEOPLE. Trump knows a thing or two about divorces. He’s been through two of them — Ivana Trump in 1992 and Marla Maples in 1999.

As Trump continues to tweet, the government shutdown rages on. As of Jan. 14, the government shutdown has lasted 24 days. Trump continues to be unrelenting about his demand for more than $5 billion to build his proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, even though as many as 800,000 federal workers missed paychecks on Jan. 11.