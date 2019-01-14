Tweets
Donald Trump Mocked For Serving Clemson Football Team Fast Food During White House Visit

So crass! Donald Trump hosted national collegiate football champs the Clemson Tigers at the White House and served the players cheap fast food for dinner. We’ve got Twitter slamming him for being gross and ‘ghetto.’

Usually a visit to the White House by a national champion sports team results in a tasty sit-down dinner whipped up by the talented chefs who work there. But President Donald Trump welcomed the NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers football squad with his beloved greasy fast food and is getting hammered on Twitter for being such a cheapskate. Trump claimed to be “personally paying for” the meals because of the government shutdown causing furloughs among White House staff, but the guy is a billionaire and could have hired a quality Washington D.C. catering company to bring in a decent meal for the team.

“Trump is serving the Clemson Tigers fast food on silver trays, this is the most ghetto sh*t I have ever seen and I am from the ghetto,” one user wrote on Twitter, posing a pic of the president in front of the spread that included fast food from McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s on expensive platters as if to class the cheap eats up a little bit.

“I have no words. President Trump is serving the Clemson Football team McDonalds & Wendy’s as they visit the White House to celebrate their National Championship. This is real life. 2019,” another person tweeted with a picture showing the fast food spread among long white glowing candles as if to make the cheap food look more glamorous. In a video of the players going around the buffet style setup, one could be heard openly saying “I thought this was a joke” while another noted he needed at least three burgers to even slightly fill up.  Nearly all of the players looked completely bewildered at the serve yourself fast food setup instead of a formal sit down quality cooked meal that is standard procedure at the White House for visiting sports teams.

The White House said that President Trump “is personally paying for” event with the Tigers “to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods,” because “much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed” due to the ongoing government shutdown over his border wall funding demands. Trump even earnestly told reporters that “I would think that’s their favorite food,” when discussing his cheap and greasy dinner selection for the elite athletes. He said “it’s everything that I like” over the 1,000 Big Mac’s and Quarter Pounders while claiming he didn’t want to serve them salads. He added that “no matter what we did there’s nothing we could have that’s better than that” cheap fast food.  Umm, how about a nice steak and salmon dinner with some vegetables on the side for our National Champion college football team?