Diddy Likes Ex Cassie’s Pic With Her New BF Alex Fine & Fans Are Not Sure If He’s Being Petty

Well, this is either really awkward or, well, kind of respectful. Cassie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her new boyfriend Alex Fine. Normally, this would be an uneventful story except who should swoop in and like the picture but Cassie’s ex Diddy. That’s right, Diddy liked the photo. Needless to say, fans were very confused about whether he was trying to give his approval of her new boyfriend, or making a weird move.

Djspinderella wrote in the comments of The Shade Room‘s screengrab (below), “that’s maturity .. Diddy leveling up! His queen is coming 😉.” Babyygirlrissa_ felt differently though, writing, “This why u cant have exs on social meida I swear.” Jujumagic357 didn’t understand all the hype, commenting, “Wow he just liked the pic and you all put a whole story behind it. The normal person here is Diddy… you all just petty and immature.”

Meanwhile, Diddy is still mourning the loss of Kim Porter. “You’re about to be happier than you’ve ever been. Me talking to myself #manifestation #secondbysecond THROUGH THE GRACE OF GOD,” he captioned a post on Dec. 7. “HELP ME. HELP ME. HOD PLS HELP ME!!!! PLEASE PRAY FOR ME CAUSE MONEY CANT STOP THE PAIN. ONLY YOU CAN GOD. ONLY PRAYER CAN HELP ME GOD PLS HELP US!!!! IF I DIDN’T NEED THE PRAYERS I WOULDN’T ASK. Prayer works. THANK YOU SO MUCH. THANK YOU. WE all WE GOT! YOU ARE ALL WE GOT!!!! Love #TEAMLOVE.”

